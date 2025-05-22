Georgia Bulldogs Legend Mark Richt Named a Top 25 College Football Coach of the 2000s
Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt was listed as a top 25 college football coach of the 2000s.
Since the turn of the century, college football has seen some legendary figures in the sport that have paved the way for the modern age of collegiate athletics. Amongst those figures are some of the sport's greatest coaches.
Earlier this week, The Athletic provided a list where it ranked its top 25 coaches of the 21st century. Amongst the legendary head coaches was former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt, who landed at the No.18 spot in the list.
Richt took over the Bulldogs in 2001 and helped usher the team out of a relatively dark age, leading the school to a pair of SEC Championship victories in his first five seasons. Following his stint with Georgia, Richt returned to his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, who he would coach for three seasons. "The only thing holding Richt’s resume back was never winning the Big One." Wrote the Athletic's Chris Vannini.
While the Bulldogs were never able to achieve national title success under Richt, the head coach's 15-year tutelage helped Georgia's football program accelerate to new heights and laid the foundation for the dominant powerhouse we see today.
It's safe to say, the past 25 years of Georgia (and college) football could not be written without Mark Richt, and the head coach is absolutely one of the best of the 2000s.
Notable Georgia Football Accomplishments Under Mark Richt
- Two SEC Championship Titles
- Eight Top-10 finished
- Six New Year's Six Bowl Appearances
- 11 First round draft selections.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily