Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Previews Week Five Matchup With Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole previews the Dawgs' matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs are not scheduled to be in action this week, as the team rests for its first bye week of the 2025 college football season. But while the Dawgs are not scheduled to face an opponent this Saturday, the team is already beginning to prepare for its next matchup.
The Alabama Crimson Tide is the next matchup on the Bulldogs' schedule, and the team is more than aware of the challenges the Tide presents. Earlier this week, Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole spoke with the media and outlined what it was that makes this rivalry so exciting.
"I think it's always a great game. In the past years, it has been a great rivalry," said Cole. "Always a great game, from SEC Championships to national championships. But for us, it's another chance to get better."
Despite typically being in an action-filled matchup, the Bulldogs have been relatively unsuccessful against Alabama and have won just one of the last 10 contests against the Tide. The Dawgs will be looking to end their losing skid this season as they prepare to host Alabama for the first time since the 2015 season.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will renew their rivalry this season on Saturday, September 27th, when the Tide travels to Athens, Georgia, for a highly anticipated regular-season matchup. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on ABC.
