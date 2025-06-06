Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Unit Ranked Among Top 5 in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs linebacker unit has been ranked inside one of the top 5 rooms for its position.
Since taking over as head coach in 2016, Kirby Smart has helped the Georgia Bulldogs ascend into one of the best teams in college football and has produced some of the sport's most ferocious defenses of all time.
Those ferocious defenses have typically featured an extremely skilled linebacking core with some elite players such as Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Jalon Walker. Luckily for the Dawgs, this season appears to be no different as the Bulldogs are projected to have one of the top linebacker rooms in the country.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs are entering the 2025 college football season with the fourth-best linebacker room in the entire country and third in the SEC behind only the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers.
Along with highly talented players such as Raylen Wilson, Cris Cole, and others. The Dawgs will be led by junior linebacker CJ Allen who has nearly two years of starts under his belt. Many are projecting that Allen could become a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft with a strong season.
The Bulldogs will rely on its strong linebacking core to lead the defense throughout the Dawgs' 2025 season. The first game of the regular season will begin on Saturday, August 30th when Georgia hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. This will be just the second all-time meeting between these two programs.
