Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-5 Most Popular Teams in College Football
According to The Athletic, the Georgia Bulldogs are among the most popular teams in college football.
College football is one of the biggest sports in the United States and has garnered millions of passionate fans who cheer for a litany of teams. But which college football team is the most popular in the country?
Earlier this week, The Athletic compiled a list of teams, ranking the most popular teams in the country. The Athletic utilized a metric system that featured nine different categories such as TV viewership, ticket sales, and many others.
According to the metric system, the Georgia Bulldogs are the fourth most popular team in college football and are the second most popular team in the SEC behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Dawgs are one of the recognizable brands in college sports thanks to their iconic logo, numerous national titles, and legendary figures. Including, Kirby Smart, who many believe is the best coach in all of college football.
While measuring the size of a fanbase is not something that can easily be done, and The Athletic's list is likely not the end-all-be-all for this discussion. Seeing where the teams ranked, and the metrics that determined their placement is certainly an interesting discussion for football fans.
Top 10 Most Popular College Football Teams (According to The Athletic)
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Texas A&M
