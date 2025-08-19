Georgia Bulldogs Litter Coaches All-SEC Team Ahead of 2025 College Football Season
A litany of Georgia Bulldogs have been listed on the Coaches All-SEC team ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is less than a week away, as the anticipation for the return of college football grows to an all-time high. The SEC is expected to be one of the more exciting conferences this season, as a plethora of teams enter the year with playoff hopes.
Luckily for Georgia fans, the Bulldogs have a litany of players listed on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team. The Dawgs had a total of 12 players listed on the list, with nine players earning first-team honors.
The Bulldogs' talent is expected to provide a major advantage throughout the team's 2025 season, and many experts and analysts have picked the Dawgs to once again reach the College Football Playoff. Doing so will be a challenge however, as the team is scheduled to face 5 ranked opponents throughout the regular season.
Georgia will begin its 2025 quest for the playoffs on Saturday, August 30th, when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently more than 30-point favorites to emerge victorious in this game.
2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team (Georgia Bulldogs)
First Team
- DL Christen Miller
- LB CJ Allen
- DB KJ Bolden
- DB Daylen Everette
- PK Peyton Woodring
- P Brett Thorson
- KOS Peyton Woodring
- LS Beau Gardner
- AP Zachariah Branch
Second Team
- TE Oscar Delp
- RS Zachariah Branch
Third Team
- RB Nate Frazier
- WR Zachariah Branch
- OL Earnest Greene III
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily