Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Favorable Luck on New Year's Day
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their Sugar Bowl matchup, they will look to continue their favorable luck on New Year's Day.
For the third time in four seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have earned a spot in the College Football Playoff and have been presented with an opportunity to compete for a national championship. The Dawgs' punched their ticket to the playoff with an SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns and will face either Notre Dame or Indiana in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st.
While the Bulldogs have grown familiar with playoff matches over the years, they have also become familiar with playing on New Year's Day. A date that has brought forth some fantastic Bulldog moments throughout the Kirby Smart era.
The first of these moments came during the 2017 season when the Bulldogs defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the iconic Rose Bowl game on New Year's Day. Georgia trailed The Sooners by 17 points at one point in the game but came crawling back to ultimately win in double overtime and earn their first trip to the national championship in more than 30 years.
Georgia's next New Year's Day moment came on New Year's Day of 2021 when the Bulldogs defeated Cincinnati on a last-second field goal to spoil the Bearcats' undefeated 2020 season. It would also be the last time that the Bulldogs wore their iconic "blackout" jerseys.
The third and arguably most iconic of moments came on New Year's Eve of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs were facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff and were barely holding on to a lead after trailing by two scores for much of the game. As the Buckeyes lined up to kick a go-ahead field goal, the seconds began winding down on the New Year. As the clock struck 12, Ohio State's field goal attempt hooked wide left, providing Georgia with a win and an opportunity to complete their back-to-back national championship quest.
Georgia will look to recreate their "New Year's Magic" this season as they face off against either the Indiana Hoosiers or Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. and will take place on New Year's Day of 2025.
