Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue This Winning Streak in Week One Against Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue this winning streak in week one against the Clemson Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs have not done a lot of losing during the Kirby Smart era. But they have done even less losing in their season openers. The Bulldogs are currently 8-0 in week one under Kirby Smart and are looking to extend that streak in 10 weeks when they travel to Atlanta to face the Clemson Tigers.
While the Dawgs have played some formidable week-one opponents in the past, Clemson will likely provide one of the bigger challenges for Georgia. The Dawgs and Tigers last met during the 2021 season as top-5 opponents. Georgia would win 10-3 and finished the season as national champions.
Should the Dawgs defeat Clemson this year, it will mark the team’s ninth straight season-opener victory over Kirby Smart and the team’s 10th straight victory in week one overall.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
