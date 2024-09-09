Georgia Bulldogs Look to Extend Massive Win Streak Against Kentucky
As the Bulldogs head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats. The Dawgs will be looking to extend a win streak that spans over a decade.
Since 1956, the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats have faced off annually as SEC opponents. During that time frame, the Georgia Bulldogs have dominated the series, especially since the turn of the century. The Dawgs have lost just two games to the Wildcats over the previous 25 seasons and have accumulated 14 straight victories since 2010.
A victory in Saturday's game would mark the team's 15th straight win over the Wildcats and will continue the dominance that the Bulldogs have had over the Wildcats this century. It will also extend Georgia's regular season win streak to 42 games. Which is the second longest in NCAA history behind only Oklahoma.
The Bulldogs will hope to have the same successes they have had against the Wildcats in the previous decade as they attempt to march one step closer to the 2024 College Football Playoff. Georgia is currently a more than 20-point favorite to emerge victorious on Saturday.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
