Georgia Bulldogs Look to Extend Win Streak Over Notre Dame
The Georgia Bulldogs look to continue their decades-long win streak against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a week away from their College Football Playoff matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The winner of this game will advance to the semifinals and will be one step closer to a chance to play in the national championship.
Georgia and Notre Dame have met just thrice before throughout the history of the two programs, with every contest ending in a margin of victory of seven points or less. Despite the close finishes, the Bulldogs have been dominant in this series and have won all three matchups. The most recent of these victories took place during the 2019 season when the Bulldogs outlasted Notre Dame in Athens to win by a score of 23-17.
The Dawgs’ meeting with Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl will also be a rematch of their 1981 Sugar Bowl contest. Georgia’s victory would provide them their first national title victory of the modern college football era. It would be their only national championship win for more than four decades prior to the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs will look to recreate their previous successes and maintain their win streak over Notre Dame as they face the Irish on New Year’s Day. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
