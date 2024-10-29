Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Make History in Georgia-Florida Rivalry
The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to make series history on Saturday as they make their annual trip to Jacksonville.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their annual trip to Jacksonville as they prepare to take on one of their most bitter rival, the Florida Gators. This will be the 103rd meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 56-44-2.
The Bulldogs have commanded this series recently, as they have won six out of the last seven matchups, including the previous three, by 20 points or more. This year, the Dawgs will be looking to recreate the success of previous years once again and do something they have not done in more than 40 years.
Should Georgia emerge victorious on Saturday, it will be the Dawgs' fourth-straight victory in the series. This would be the longest win streak Georgia has achieved in this series since the Bulldogs won six straight from 1978-83.
While rivalry games can provide some of college football's most unpredictable outcomes, the Bulldogs are expected to be heavy favorites heading into Saturday's game. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 16-point favorite to defeat the Gators.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
