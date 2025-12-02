Georgia Bulldogs Lose 2026 Offensive Line Prospect Ahead of Signing Day
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a member of their 2026 recruiting class just days before early signing day.
As December begins, college football teams all across the country have turned their attention to early signing day, which is one of the most impactful days of the year for any team. With such an impactful day taking place, there is sure to be laods of drama that will ensue.
Schools all over the country make last-second pushes to flip other highly-touted prospects, while also diligently working to ensure that their recruiting class stays intact as much as possible before pen meets paper.
Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs have recently lost one of their commits, as Jermaine Mitchell announced he will flip his commitment from Georgia to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
According to 247Sports, Mitchell is a 3-star offensive line prospect from Louisiana. He stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 310 pounds, which makes him an ideal fit for the offensive line. However, it appears he will not be taking his talents to Athens.
Losing a highly talented prospect is a massive blow to the Bulldogs, especially this close to signing day. However, the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class remains one of the best in the nation and has a plethora of extremely gifted players that will have a lasting impact on the University of Georgia for years to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Elijah Littlejohn, LB