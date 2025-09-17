Georgia Bulldogs Matchup Against Alabama Crimson Tide Expected to Be a Blackout
According to reports, the Georgia Bulldogs' week five matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide is expected to be a blackout.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a week five college football matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. A contest that is expected to be one of the most-watched games of the 2025 regular season and could have massive College Football Playoff implications.
As gameday for this SEC matchup nears, anticipation around the Bulldogs program has grown. However, the latest development surrounding gameday may bring anticipation to an all-time high for this week five contest.
According to reports, multiple prominent members within the Bulldogs fan base are urging Georgia's contest with Alabama to be a blackout game. This, of course, would result in fans attending the game in Sanford Stadium to wear black.
It could also mean that the Dawgs will be wearing black jerseys on gameday. However, it should be noted that the Bulldogs' football team has not announced any plans to actually wear the jerseys for the matchup.
Blackouts have been a talking point among members of the Bulldogs' fanbase for more than a decade now. As some fans have begged for them to become a regular occurrence, while others claim the jerseys are cursed.
One of the biggest examples of the "black jersey curse" took place in 2008 when the Bulldogs wore them for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide (ironically, on the same date this year's contest is scheduled for). Despite Georgia having the higher ranking, Alabama jumped out to a 31-0 lead at the half and cruised to a dominating victory.
Although there is no evidence that Georgia's blackout game against Alabama this season will result in the team wearing black jerseys. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide's week five matchup is likely to create one of the most exciting atmospheres in college football.
