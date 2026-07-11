Georgia Bulldogs Miss on Major 4-Star Defensive Line Prospect in 2027 Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have missed on a major defensive line prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been diligently at work on the recruiting trail this offseason as the program looks to add as many talented prospects as possible ahead of signing day and nab one of the highest classes in the country.

Unfortunately for the Dawgs, they were unable to land their most recent prospect as defensive lineman Seth Tillman has recently revealed that he will be continuing his career with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

According to 247Sports, Tillman stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs just shy of 300 pounds. His frame and athleticism provide him with the skill sets to be a major contributor along the defensive line at the power four level.

TIllman took his official visit to Athens in the end of May and visited with the Tigers shortly thereafter in mid-June. While there are no confirmed reports that visits were the driving factor behind Tillman's decision, it likely played a significant role.

Seth Tillman Commits to the Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Dabo Swinney | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive line prospects have always been a major target for the Bulldogs and legends such as Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and others have made recruiting the position much easier. However, the Tigers have also had a slew of impressive defenders play along the defensive line.

Many Bulldog fans have begun to voice their concerns surrounding the Dawgs' 2027 signing class, and Clemson appears to be one of the programs that have had much success against Kirby Smart and company on the trail.

While missing out on such a highly talented player certainly is disappointing, the Bulldogs are still in position to sign an extremely talented class and will likely have even more additions before signing day. Below are all the players currently committed in Georgia's 2027 cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL

Miller Westerfield, OL