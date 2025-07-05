Georgia Bulldogs Nate Frazier Named Running Back Poised For Breakout Season in 2025
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier has been listed as a ball carrier who is expected to have a breakout season in 2025.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for the beginning of their 2025 schedule, as the final full month of the offseason has begun. With the regular season beginning in just a few weeks, the Dawgs have a handful of players expected to breakout in 2025.
One player in particular is running back Nate Frazier, who was recently listed as one of the five college football running backs who were poised for a breakout season in 2025. According to College Football News, Frazier has the opportunity to become one of the nation's best this upcoming season.
"With Trevor Etienne off to the NFL and the Bulldogs reloading on offense, Frazier is expected to be the focal point." Wrote College Football News' Mathey Gibson. "Don’t be surprised if he’s one of the most productive backs in the SEC by midseason."
During the 2024 season, Frazier led the Bulldogs in rushing with 671 yards on 133 attempts. His freshman season caught the attention of a handful of experts and has created a large amount of buzz around his 2025 campaign.
Frazier and the Bulldogs will begin the 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs will be hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd in a game set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
