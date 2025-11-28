Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Sidelined vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
A Georgia Bulldogs Football player appears to have suffered an injury during the Dawgs' matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs' week 14 matchup is underway as the Dawgs do battle with their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, for the 119th rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This year's contest is taking place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Today's game is also the second consecutive season that the matchup is played on Black Friday as opposed to a normal college football Saturday. Last year's game resulted in a thrilling eight-overtime finish.
Both Georgia and Georgia Tech are ranked in this year's matchup for the first time since 2014, and each team is looking to cement its spot in this year's College Football Playoff. While the Bulldogs are likely already in, a win today would practically guarantee their spot.
The Dawgs are also looking to make history this afternoon. With a win, Georgia will have won eight consecutive matchups over their in-state rivals, which would be the longest win streak for the Bulldogs in series history. It would also tie the series record for both teams.
While there are many exciting things taking place in this year's contest, there has been an unfortunate development for Bulldog fans. Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo appears to have suffered an injury to his ankle. Bobo is now in street clothes and has a cast on his ankle. Malachi Toliver has subbed into the game for Bobo.
Georgia Facing Injuries Throughout the 2025 Regular Season
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) on the sidelines with an injury against the Tennessee Volunteers in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Bulldogs have been dealing with a handful of injuries throughout the 2025 season and will need to remain as healthy as possible as they gear up for a run in the College Football Playoff. As today's game continues, limiting injuries will be a must for Kirby Smart and his staff.
Updates to this player's injury status and availability to be released as they are made available by the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Georgia Bulldogs matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Gameday: Friday, Nov. 28th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color commentary)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
