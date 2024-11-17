Georgia Bulldogs Open as Massive Favorite Over Umass
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as substantial favorites over the Umass Minutemen.
Following the massive win for the Dawgs, the Bulldogs have found themselves as massive favorites against their next opponent, the Umass Minutemen. According to FanDuel, the Dawgs have opened as massive 42.5-point favorites to emerge victorious in this matchup.
The Bulldogs have played Umass just once before in their history. The two teams met in Athens during the 2018 season when the Dawgs crushed the Minutemen by a score of 66-27. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
