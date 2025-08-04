Georgia Bulldogs Open as Significant Favorites in Week One Matchup Against Marshall
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as heavy favorites for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season is less than a month away as the team has reported to fall camp in preparation for the regular season. But although the Dawgs' first matchup of the season is still a few weeks away, Georgia has already opened as massive favorites over their week one opponent.
According to multiple sportsbooks, such as DraftKings, ESPN Bet, and FanDuel, Georgia is currently a massive 39.5-point favorite over the Marshall Thundering Herd. This projection means the Dawgs are expected to defeat Marshall by 39 or more points on Saturday.
Over the past few years, the Bulldogs have had a fair share of success in week one. The Dawgs have not lost a season opener since the 2013 season and have defeated a handful of top-15 opponents in that time, such as the Oregon Ducks in 2022 and the Clemson Tigers three times (2014, 2021, 2024).
While Georgia's Week 1 opponent may not feature a marquee matchup this season, the Bulldogs will face plenty of challenges throughout the 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are scheduled to host Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss this year and will also travel to challenging SEC environments, such as Auburn and Tennessee.
The Bulldogs will look to exceed their week one expectations as they begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ESPN.
