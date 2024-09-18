Georgia Bulldogs Partaking in Earliest Bye Week of Kirby Smart Era
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of their earliest bye week of the Kirby Smart era.
The Georgia Bulldogs will not be in action this Saturday as they are partaking in their first bye week of the 2024 college football season. While it is customary for every team to have at least one bye week during the season (especially with the playoff expanding to 12 teams), there is something particularly unique about the Bulldogs'.
This week's bye week marks the earliest that the Bulldogs have ever been off under head coach Kirby Smart and is the first time in five seasons that the Dawgs have taken a bye week in the month of September. The last time the Bulldogs had a bye during this month was in 2019, following Georgia's historic 23-17 victory over Notre Dame. The Dawgs returned from their bye week to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers on the road by a score of 43-14.
The Bulldogs will return to action next Saturday, September 28, as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be just the Dawgs' second trip to Tuscaloosa in more than 15 years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
