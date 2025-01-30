Georgia Bulldogs Played in Three of 100 Best Games of the 2024 Season
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs played in three of the 100 best games of the 2024 college football season.
The 2024 college football season was a major year for the sport, featuring numerous historic moments and some legendary games. With a season as jam-packed as this year’s, ESPN has released a list of the 100 best games from the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs were featured three times on this list with two games that were listed in the top-5. Below are the three games the Dawgs were featured in this year, and where they ranked on the list.
SEC Championship: Georgia vs Texas (Ranked 27)
The Bulldogs’ rematch with the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship proved to be a much closer game than their meeting in Austin earlier in the season. The game's biggest storyline would come at the end of the first half when quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending injury, resulting in Gunner Stockton taking over for the Dawgs. Stockton would eventually lead the Bulldogs to an overtime victory and earn Georgia its second SEC title in three seasons.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech (Ranked 5th)
Georgia and Georgia Tech’s annual rendition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” was arguably their most legendary meeting yet. The Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit with just five minutes to go in the game to force overtime and what ensued was a back-and-forth affair that took eight overtime’s to complete. The victory secured a fifth consecutive undefeated home season for the Dawgs.
Georgia vs Alabama (Ranked 2nd)
Unfortunately for Georgia, they were on the losing end of their highest-ranked game of the season as they suffered a devastating loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road. After finding themselves down nearly 30 points at the half, the Dawgs came crawling back in the second half to eventually take the lead with just minutes to go in the game. Their lead would not last long however, as the Tide would score on the ensuing drive to reclaim the lead and secure their eventual victory.
The Bulldogs will have plenty of opportunities to have more iconic games next season, as they have a loaded schedule for 2025.
