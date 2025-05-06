Georgia Bulldogs Predicted to Make Playoff Run During 2025 College Football Season
According to this major college sports outlet, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to make a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff.
While the 2025 college football season is still months away, it has not stopped fans and experts from making their predictions for how the upcoming schedule will play out. One of the most important aspects of any college football season is, of course, the postseason and national championship.
The Bulldogs reached the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in school history last season but suffered a disappointing defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The first-round exit was certainly far from the norm for Georgia fans, who had not lost a College Football Playoff game since the 2017 season.
According to 247Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff this season. In an article that predicted bowl games for the 2025 season, the 11th-seed Bulldogs face the 6th-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road. This implies that the Bulldogs will likely suffer multiple losses in the regular season and will not win the SEC Championship.
Georgia defeats Notre Dame in 247's prediction and advances to the Orange Bowl where they will face No.3 Clemson (the presumed ACC Champion). The Dawgs are once again, expected to defeat the Tigers and advance to the Peach Bowl where they will face the Texas Longhorns in a rematch of the regular season.
Unfortunately, this is where the Bulldogs' season is predicted to end as they will suffer defeat in Atlanta at the hands of the Longhorns. While a final four finish is nothing to scoff at, Dawg fans are understandably hoping for a better outcome in the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs will be looking to exceed even 247's expectations this year and win their first national title since the 2022 season. Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on August 30th in Athens when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd.
