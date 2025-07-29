Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Be Favorites in Every Regular Season Game During 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be the favorites in all of their regular-season matchups during the 2025 college football season.
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their 2025 season, the Dawgs aim to build upon last year's College Football Playoff appearance to win their third national title in five seasons. But this year's path to the College Football Playoff will be anything but easy.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to face a litany of top-ranked teams during the 2025 season, including Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. But while the path to finishing the regular season undefeated is grim, oddsmakers have shown they have immense faith in the Bulldogs.
According to reports, Georgia is one of just five teams projected to be favorites in all 12 of its regular-season games during the 2025 season. The Bulldogs are also expected to be multiple-score favorites in all but two of their games (Alabama and Texas).
The Dawgs are entering this season, boasting a more than 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium (the longest in school history), and will be tasked with defending that record against both the Crimson Tide and Texas, as well as a handful of other SEC opponents.
Should Kirby Smart and his team complete the regular season gauntlet unscathed, the Bulldogs will be heavy favorites to win both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.
Georgia will begin its 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
