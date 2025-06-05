Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Surpass Win Totals During 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as a team likely to surpass their win totals ahead of the 2025 college football season.
College football fans can't agree on much when it comes to the sport today, but most enthusiasts have universally agreed that winning football games in the modern era is harder than ever.
With winning becoming much more difficult, teams' win projections have seen a slight downtick ahead of the 2025 season. This has provided an even larger opportunity for teams to be undervalued in the eyes of some experts.
The Georgia Bulldogs were recently listed as a team that should surpass its win total this season. According to YardBarker, the Dawgs are projected to surpass their threshold of 9.5 wins during the 2025 regular season.
"The oddsmakers should be higher on the Bulldogs." Wrote YardBarker's Chris Peterson "The defending SEC champions will have a new starting quarterback, but Gunner Stockton did start the Sugar Bowl. He will have experience under his belt."
Georgia has a difficult slate ahead of it during the 2025 season, facing Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and others. However, the Dawgs do have the good fortune of playing the majority of their difficult games at home. The Bulldogs are on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a game in Sanford Stadium since the 2019 season.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season in Athens as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
