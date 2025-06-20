College Football Experts Weigh in on How Jared Curtis Fits With the Georgia Bulldogs
College football experts give their takes on how the Georgia Bulldogs' newest quarterback commit fits with their team.
The 2026 recruiting cycle is heating up for the Georgia Bulldogs as Kirby Smart and his staff acquire more and more talented prospects during the summer months. While the Dawgs are hard at work on landing talented players, the team already has their quarterback for the 2026 class.
Jared Curtis, a 5-star prospect out of Nashville, Tennessee, committed to the University of Georgia in early May of this year and has helped bolster the Dawgs' class. But while Curtis has provided the Bulldogs with some massive momentum on the recruiting trail, how will he fit with Kirby Smart's scheme once he arrives on campus?
College football experts at ESPN recapped Curtis' road to committing to Georgia and weighed in on how the 5-star quarterback will fit with his new team. According to ESPN, Curtis has the ideal size for his position and will likely compete for the starting job right away.
"He has natural arm power, which is his best trait, and he makes throws from a lot of different arm angles." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "He has been clocked at a 4.8 40. He can be a crafty runner and use his athleticism, smarts and arm talent to make throws in and out of the pocket."
Curtis will conclude his senior season of high school at Nashville Christian School before officially signing with the Bulldogs on National Signing Day in December. The Dawgs currently have 18 commits in their 2026 class which ranks fourth in the country.
