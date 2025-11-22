Should the Georgia Bulldogs Be Concerned About Quarterback Jared Curtis Decommitting?
As national signing day approaches, should the Georgia Bulldogs be concerned about losing quarterback commit Jared Curtis?
The college football regular season is nearing its end as teams gear up for their postseason runs and begin their offseason preparations. But while the College Football Playoff and the offseason are beginning to come into focus, there is another major event that is beginning to draw near.
National signing day is one of the first major events of the offseason, as recruits officially sign their letters of intent, locking them into the schools to which they are committed. This year's signing day is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 4th.
With signing day less than a month away, teams all across the country are beginning to make final pushes to flip recruits from another class, as well as solidify their own. This understandably results in some huge dramatics and shocking storylines.
One of the biggest storylines from this year's recruiting cycle involves quarterback Jared Curtis, who is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. But while Curtis has currently pledged his commitment to the Dawgs, murmurings have begun that Curtis may potentially flip to another school.
For a handful of weeks now, the Vanderbilt Commodores have heavily pursued Curtis and have made a huge push to flip him before signing day. The quarterback has even taken an official visit to Vanderbilt within the past month.
To further raise suspicions around the situation, current Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has befriended Curtis as a mentor. Curtis is also a native of Nashville, Tennessee, which adds even more reason for Dawg fans to be concerned.
Should Georgia Fans be Worried About Losing Jared Curtis?
While Curtis has routinely stated that he is locked in to the Bulldogs and is not wavering in his committment, rumors surrounding his decision have seemingly only grown louder as signing day approaches.
The continuation of rumors and speculation around Curtis' decision has understandably created a great amount of anxiety within the Dawgs fanbase. But do the Dawgs actually have a reason to be worried about losing their biggest quarterback commit in years?
Given that the Dawgs have been left at the altar by a massive quarterback prospect before, it is understandable for fears to be high. In addition, Curtis's decommitting so late in the cycle would leave the Bulldogs scrambling to find another quarterback to add in this cycle.
While it remains unclear as to whether the rumors of Curtis' flip are valid, the growing drama this close to national signing day is certainly a reason for Georgia fans to at the very least become concerned.