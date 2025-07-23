Georgia Bulldogs QB Commit Jared Curtis Expected to Make Nearly $1 Million in 2026
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback commit Jared Curtis is expected to make nearly $1 million during his first season with the team.
The Georgia Bulldogs are building their recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and have already added a litany of highly talented prospects. One of the biggest names in the class is quarterback Jared Curtis, a 5-Star quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee.
Curtis joined the Bulldogs' class in May of this year after a recruitment process that was heavily followed by experts and analysts. As the quarterback's freshman season with the Dawgs approaches, details surrounding Curtis' deal with the University of Georgia have been reported.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Curtis is expected to make $750,000 in his first year with the Bulldogs, which would take place during his freshman season in 2026. Curtis is expected to receive an increase in salary once the quarterback takes over the starting role for the Bulldogs.
Curtis is one of many college quarterbacks of the NIL era to be compensated handsomely for their time on the field. Earlier this offseason, reports that former Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck had the potential to receive upwards of $6 million for his 2025 season with the Miami Hurricanes.
Following his senior season at the high school level, Curtis is expected to officially sign with the Bulldogs on signing day in December of 2025. The quarterback is currently the lone 5-Star in a Georgia class that has 30 commits and ranks second in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily