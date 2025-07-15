Miami Hurricanes' QB Carson Beck Receives Surprising Update Ahead of 2025 Season
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has received a surprising update ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Miami Hurricanes are less than 50 days away from the beginning of the 2025 season and are expected to be led by transfer quarterback Carson Beck. But, as the Hurricanes continue their offseason, the team's expected signal caller received a rather surprising update earlier this week.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Beck's incentives for the 2025 season could reach upwards of $6 million, which would make him higher-paid than a handful of players currently in the NFL. Beck's baseline salary was reportedly expected to be $4 million at the beginning of the season.
The latest evaluation of Beck's deal is another topic in a raging debate among many sports fans, citing that the large amounts of money being paid to players are "ruining" the sport. The news has also created a substantial amount of controversy around Beck's name ahead of the 2025 season.
Beck was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs for four seasons before an injury to his throwing arm in the SEC Championship led ot his controversial entrance into the transfer portal. Now, the former Bulldog will look to lead his new team to a College Football Playoff birth.
Beck and the Hurricanes will continue their preparations for the 2025 season before their week one matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
