Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton’s First Four Starts Compared to Carson Beck’s
Here is how Gunner Stockton's first four starts have measured up to former Bulldog Carson Beck's first four starts of the 2023 season.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed his first four games as the Dawgs' full-time signal caller this season, and has garnered some mixed reactions from the Bulldogs fanbase and college football experts.
But how do Stockton's first four starts measure up against those of former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who took over as the full-time starter during the 2023 season? In his first four starts, Beck accounted for 1,222 total yards of offense, eight touchdowns, and one interception while completing 73% of his passes. His total QBR rating according to ESPN was 72.5.
Stockton, on the other hand, has turned in similar numbers. Through the first four starts of 2025, he has accounted for 997 total yards, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions, and has completed 70% of his passes. His QBR has also been slightly higher than Beck's, with a rating of 88.1.
Stockton's total yardage is the most glaring difference between the two, as Beck accounted for 225 more yards up to this point. However, it should be noted that Georgia has been much more effective at running the football this season, rushing for an average of 213.5 yards per game through four contests as opposed to just 159 yards per game in 2023.
It should also be noted that Stockton's opponents have been significantly more challenging than Beck's. In his first four starts, Beck faced just one Power Four opponent (South Carolina) and played in zero road games. In addition, none of Beck's first four opponents were ranked teams.
Stockton, on the other hand, has already faced two ranked Power Four opponents, with one of them being on the road in Knoxville. This would also explain the difference in yardage output for the Bulldogs' offense thus far.
While Stockton and Beck share two very unique skillsets, their opponents are hard to compare, and their opponents through their first four games weren't exactly equal. The statistical comparison between the signal callers' first four starts can provide some fascinating context for Stockton's 2025 season moving ahead.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
