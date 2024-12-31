Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Carson Beck Joins Team Ahead of Sugar Bowl
Georgia Bulldogs Carson Beck has joined the team in New Orleans after receiving surgery on his throwing arm.
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their Sugar Bowl matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Dawgs have been joined by a familiar face, as quarterback Carson Beck is now with the team after receiving surgery to repair a UCL injury in his throwing arm.
The quarterback suffered an elbow injury during the SEC Championship game against Texas and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned Monday morning that Beck had not yet joined the team in New Orleans, as he was rehabbing his injury in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. However, the quarterback has since joined the Dawgs and will be with the team throughout the remainder of their trip.
Beck had been the Bulldogs starter since the beginning of the 2023 season, leading the Dawgs to numerous massive moments including an 8-overtime victory over in-state rivals Georgia Tech. During his 2023 campaign, Beck completed a staggering 72% of his throws, setting the record for the highest single-season completion percentage by a Georgia quarterback. Beck recently announced his entrance into the 2025 NFL Draft and will look to become the highest selected quarterback of the Kirby Smart era.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Wednesday, January 1st. 2025
- Game time: 8:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
