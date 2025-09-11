Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton Calls the Team's Fanbase Crazy
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton does not hold back when describing how he feels about the team's fanbase.
College football fanbases are some of the most rowdy groups in the country, each having its own style and uniqueness to help create an identity. One of the more notorious fanbases in the sport are the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs' fanbase has been subject to criticism by many of the team's opponents, which has resulted in the fanbase being labeled as "crazy". But opposing fanbases are not the only group that agrees with the sentiment, "Georgia fans are crazy". In fact, some of the Bulldogs players feel that way as well.
Recently, during an interview with I AM ATHLETE, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton also labeled the Dawgs' fanbase as crazy. Stockton did reveal, however, that it was a crazy that he enjoyed.
"I think they're a great fanbase. They're crazy. You see all the videos of them barking at people and stuff," said Stockton. "But they're awesome. I think it was my freshman year, we played Tennessee at home, and it started raining, but nobody left. It was awesome to see the passion they had."
Stockton and the Bulldogs fanbase will look to embrace their craziness as they travel to Neyland Stadium this Saturday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
