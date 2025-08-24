Georgia Bulldogs Ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Latest FPI Poll Ahead of 2025 Week One
The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked second in ESPN's FPI Poll just one week ahead of the 2025 college football season.
With week zero of the college football season in the books, the 2025 offseason is officially over as teams begin their preparations for their week one opponents. With the first game of the season so close for a handful of teams, ESPN has updated its rankings to its Football Power Index.
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a system ESPN utilizes, which calculates on-field production, recruiting talent, strength of schedule, and numerous other metrics to simulate numerous seasons before ranking teams accordingly. It has no direct impact on the AP Poll, which officially ranks teams for the majority of the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs find themselves ranked second in ESPN's FPI poll, which is three spots higher than their fifth-place ranking in the AP Poll. The Dawgs were ranked as the second-highest SEC team in both polls behind the Texas Longhorns, who ranked first in both.
Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, as it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are on a 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium and are undefeated in season openers.
ESPN FPI Poll Ahead of Week One
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- LSU Tigers
- Florida Gators
- USC Trojans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Clemson Tigers
- Miami Hurricances
- SMU Mustangs
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Auburn Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- BYU Cougars
- Missouri Tigers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Kansas Jayhawks
