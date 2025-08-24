Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Latest FPI Poll Ahead of 2025 Week One

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked second in ESPN's FPI Poll just one week ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Oct 5, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) and defensive back KJ Bolden (4) react after a play against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
With week zero of the college football season in the books, the 2025 offseason is officially over as teams begin their preparations for their week one opponents. With the first game of the season so close for a handful of teams, ESPN has updated its rankings to its Football Power Index.

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a system ESPN utilizes, which calculates on-field production, recruiting talent, strength of schedule, and numerous other metrics to simulate numerous seasons before ranking teams accordingly. It has no direct impact on the AP Poll, which officially ranks teams for the majority of the 2025 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs find themselves ranked second in ESPN's FPI poll, which is three spots higher than their fifth-place ranking in the AP Poll. The Dawgs were ranked as the second-highest SEC team in both polls behind the Texas Longhorns, who ranked first in both.

Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, as it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are on a 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium and are undefeated in season openers.

ESPN FPI Poll Ahead of Week One

  1. Texas Longhorns
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Penn State Nittany Lions
  6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  7. Oregon Ducks
  8. Tennessee Volunteers
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Ole Miss Rebels
  11. South Carolina Gamecocks
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Florida Gators
  14. USC Trojans
  15. Michigan Wolverines
  16. Clemson Tigers
  17. Miami Hurricances
  18. SMU Mustangs
  19. Oklahoma Sooners
  20. Auburn Tigers
  21. Kansas State Wildcats
  22. BYU Cougars
  23. Missouri Tigers
  24. Arizona State Sun Devils
  25. Kansas Jayhawks

