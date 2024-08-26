Georgia Bulldogs Remain Heavy Favorites Over Clemson Ahead of Week One
With less than a week before the Bulldogs and Tigers play, here is how Vegas predicts this matchup to go.
The wait for college football is over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are less than a week away from their regular season bout. With the game just a handful of days away, here is an update on what the odds are.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason and while the line has moved a bit, it has remained consistent for the most part. According to FanDuel.com, the Dawgs are -13.5 point favorites to win the game and will likely remain heavy favorites until kickoff on Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
