Georgia Bulldogs Rookie Doing "Phenomenal Job" With NFL Team
As the NFL season nears, this former Georgia Bulldog is reportedly shining in the NFL with his new team.
The transition from college football to the NFL can be a daunting task for many rookies. The increased complexity and speed of the game can take a long time to adjust to. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Tykee Smith seems to be having no problem adapting to the speed of the game.
After leading the Georgia Bulldogs in interceptions during the 2023 season, Smith was selected by the Bucs in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately began making his presence known. The safety's football IQ and play-making abilities have even caught the attention of teammate and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who had this to say about the rookie.
"He's been doing a phenomenal job, especially picking up our defense," said Winfield Jr. "You know, it's loaded. He's doing a great job. He's running with the ones, and getting things like that, so, he's picking up fast."
As the 2024 NFL football season inches closer, the reports out of Tampa Bay indicate that the former Bulldog's rookie season has the potential to make him a star in the NFL.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily