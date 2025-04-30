Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Branson Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
A former running back for the Georgia Bulldogs has found their next destination in the college football transfer portal.
As the spring portal window winds down, numerous players have begun finding their new homes and announcing the school in which they will continue their college football careers. One of the latest players to announce their next destination is running back Branson Robinson, who announced that they will be transferring to Georgia State ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Robinson's decision to join the Panthers makes a lot of sense, as the current Georgia State head coach is Dell McGee, who served as the Bulldogs' running back coach from 2016-2023 and played an integral role in Robinson's recruitment to the University of Georgia.
As a true freshman, Robinson showed flashes for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season. He had a season-high 98 yards on 12 carries in a win over the Auburn Tigers and turned in a two-touchdown preformance in the Bulldogs' National Championship victory over TCU. Unfortunately, the remainder of his career was plagued with injuries and the running back saw the field sparingly over the previous two seasons, which ultimately led to his decision to enter the portal.
Coming out of high school, Robinson was a 4-star recruit and received numerous offers from major Power 4 programs. He was ranked the 62nd-best player in the country, the 4th-best running back, and the best player out of Mississippi in the 2022 recruiting class. Should he remain healthy, his talents will be an excellent addition to his new team.
