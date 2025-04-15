Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Cash Jones On How 2025 Roster is Different From Previous
Georgia running back Cash Jones details what differentiates the Bulldogs' 2025 roster from last season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 regular season and are looking to reclaim their throne as kings of the sport following a disappointing exit in last year's College Football Playoff. Given the fact that different results are desired this season, the Dawgs are reportedly taking a different approach to their 2025 season.
While the core philosophies that have made Kirby Smart-led programs so successful remain intact. Veteran running back Cash Jones has noticed a slight difference in the team's approach to the season thus far.
"We are trying to have a lot of fire this year," said Jones. "One of our new DNA traits is 'fire'. We want to have a lot of juice, energy, and passion. We've got a lot of guys showing a lot of strain and a lot of young guys stepping up. So we want to have a little bit more fire and compassion."
After a handful of departures to the NFL Draft, Jones has become a veteran leader in the Bulldogs' offense and is expected to be a major contributor out of the backfield in Georgia's passing game during the 2025 season
Jones and the Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
