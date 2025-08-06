Kirby Smart Provides an Update on the Status of Georgia Bulldogs RB Josh McCray
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an update on the status of running back Josh McCray.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has almost arrived as the team has begun to put the finishing touches on the offseason. As the Dawgs' regular season debut inches closer, head coach Kirby Smart recently spoke with the media to provide an update for the team.
One of the many updates Smart provided was surrounding transfer running back Josh McCray. McCray has reportedly been absent from a handful of practices throughout the Bulldogs' fall camp, which led to a growing concern amongst fans.
Despite these concerns, Smart provided a positive update on the running back's status and revealed the Illinois transfer had been dealing with some form of illness, which had been hindering his ability to practice.
“He’s good. He’s been sick. He’s been under the weather. I think he’s gonna be fine," said Smart. "Hopefully with the weather conditions, we outta be able to get him back out there faster.”
During the 2024 season, McCray carried the ball 117 times for a total of 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. His physical running style is expected to provide a massive boost to Georgia's rushing attack during the 2025 season.
Smart and the Bulldogs will continue their fall practices leading up to the beginning of their 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are set to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m.
