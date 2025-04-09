Georgia Bulldogs Ryan Puglisi Believes He Could Be Starting Quarterback "Today"
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Puglisi describes his self-belief in the Dawgs' latest media presser.
As the Georgia Bulldogs spring scrimmage fast approaches, the Dawgs are putting their finishing touches on their spring camps before preparations for the regular season begin. One player who has been closely followed this spring is quarterback Ryan Puglisi, who is currently in a battle with Gunner Stockton for Georgia's starting QB position.
Puglisi met with the media earlier this week to discuss his progression as a player and was questioned on if he felt he could start for the Bulldogs today. Puglisi's answer demonstrated his competitive nature, as well as his self confidence.
"I definitely think I can. I could right now, definitely." Said Puglisi. "I think if you're at the quarterback position and you don't think you can play, you probably should be doing something else. Because you need confidence."
Bulldog fans will have a first look at Puglisi this Saturday in the team's annual spring scrimmage "G-day". This year's event will nto be televised to the public, but fans can keep up with all the happenings from the scrimmage as they happen on Bulldogs on SI.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
