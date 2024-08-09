Georgia Bulldogs Tight Ends Placed on Mackey Award Watch List
See which Georgia Bulldogs' tight ends have been placed on the John Mackey Award watchlist ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The college football season is just a few weeks away, so award watchlists have begun to be crafted for players. Numerous Georgia Bulldogs have been featured in a litany of watchlists.
The latest Bulldogs to join this group are tight ends Oscar Delp and Ben Yurosek, who have been placed on the watchlist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s best tight end. Bulldog fans should be familiar with the prestige of this award since Brock Bowers won the award for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Delp is entering his third season with the Bulldogs and has shown massive potential during his time in Athens. But the 2024 season could be the tight end’s most productive as he is expected to receive the majority of first-team reps with Brock Bowers now in the NFL.
Yurosek on the other hand is in his first season with the Bulldogs after joining the team by way of the transfer portal following the 2023 season. Despite limited time with the program, Bulldogs players and coaches are already raving about the abilities of the former Stanford Cardinal and a ton of buzz has been created around his 2024 season.
Should Delp and Yurosek's 2024 seasons live up to the hype, the Bulldogs’ one of these tight ends could earn their team its third straight Mackey Award and make an excellent argument for the Dawgs to earn the title of “Tight End-U”.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.