Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Recap: Biggest Moves and What Comes Next

The NCAA transfer portal window has officially closed for college football athletes. Here is a recap of the Georgia Bulldogs' moves.

The 2026 transfer portal window has officially closed for the 2026 college football season, as teams can now take a sigh of relief and get to work on the rosters they currently have, and possibly add more talented players that are currently in the portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the many teams that were extremely busy during this portion of the offseason and had quite a few acquisitions and departures from the window. But now that players can no longer enter the transfer portal this season, here are the results.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Departures and Additions

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia had a total of 13 players enter the portal this offseason, 10 of whom have already found new homes. Of the 13 entries, only two players started for the Bulldogs during their time in Athens ( defensive backs Joenel Aguero and Daniel Harris).

The Dawgs also made a handful of impactful additions of their own, adding a total of nine players to their 2026 roster. Some of the most impactful names of those additions are wide receiver Isiah Canion, defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle, defensive back Khalil Barnes, and EDGE Amaris Williams. All players who could have an immense impact on the Bulldogs' roster.

While the window to enter the portal is officially closed, players who are already in the portal can still commit to the school of their choice. This means that the Bulldogs could add even more players to their roster before the 2026 season.

With the window to enter the portal officially closed, Kirby Smart and staff can now shift their focus away from retaining players and now place a much larger emphasis on developing those who are on the roster.

The Bulldogs will continue their offseason for the coming months, as the team looks to earn its third national championship victory of the Kirby Smart era. Georgia's 2026 regular season will begin in Athens, Georgia, when the Dawgs face TSU.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Window Recap:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB (Committed to UAB)

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, EDGE

Dominick Kelly, DB (Committed to Ohio State)

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

Bryson Beaver, QB (Oregon)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*