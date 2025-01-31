Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs' Trevor Etienne Named Top Running Back During Senior Bowl Practice

Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne has been named as one of the top players following this week's Reese's Senior Bowl practices.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) stiff-arms Tennessee Tech defensive back Omari Philyaw (16) during the first half of a NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) stiff-arms Tennessee Tech defensive back Omari Philyaw (16) during the first half of a NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Practices for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl have concluded and players and coaches have begun their final preparations for Saturday's exhibition game. Part of the final preparations includes coaches and fellow prospects declaring "players of the week" following the final practice.

The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented in these awards, as running back Trevor Etienne was voted as the American Team's top running back. Etienne reportedly shined throughout the week's practices and even went viral a handful of times after showcasing his flashy footwork.

Etienne was the Dawgs' go-to running back for the majority of the 2024 season and was an integral part of their SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns in overtime. Despite missing a handful of games due to a minor rib injury, the running back led the Dawgs in rushing touchdowns this season and elevated the Bulldogs' rushing attack tremendously. His excellent showing in practices this week have undoubtedly done massive favors for his draft stock.

Players and scouts will continue to meet before the Senior Bowl's official exhibition match. The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb.1, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

