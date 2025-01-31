Georgia Bulldogs' Trevor Etienne Named Top Running Back During Senior Bowl Practice
Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne has been named as one of the top players following this week's Reese's Senior Bowl practices.
Practices for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl have concluded and players and coaches have begun their final preparations for Saturday's exhibition game. Part of the final preparations includes coaches and fellow prospects declaring "players of the week" following the final practice.
The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented in these awards, as running back Trevor Etienne was voted as the American Team's top running back. Etienne reportedly shined throughout the week's practices and even went viral a handful of times after showcasing his flashy footwork.
Etienne was the Dawgs' go-to running back for the majority of the 2024 season and was an integral part of their SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns in overtime. Despite missing a handful of games due to a minor rib injury, the running back led the Dawgs in rushing touchdowns this season and elevated the Bulldogs' rushing attack tremendously. His excellent showing in practices this week have undoubtedly done massive favors for his draft stock.
Players and scouts will continue to meet before the Senior Bowl's official exhibition match. The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb.1, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily