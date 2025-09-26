Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Final Score Predictions and Analysis
Here are the final score predictions for Georgia's week five matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are just days away from beginning what may be one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the regular season. This will be the 75th meeting between these two programs in a series that Alabama has dominated.
As this clash between two college football titans draws near, Bulldogs on SI has released its final predictions and analysis for the game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 33 - Alabama 23
There is an elephant-sized monkey on Georgia's back that has haunted this program for more than 17 seasons and been the root cause of numerous heartbreaks. While statistics and data for this game have been analyzed ad nauseam up to this point, I don't really know if anyone can predict how insane Sanford Stadium will be on Saturday night. Alabama has the talent to score points, no doubt, and its defense will give Mike Bobo and company a handful of issues, but I don't know if it will be enough at the end of the day. I could certainly see a Nick Saban team handling this moment, but I'm not sure this Kalen DeBoer team is disciplined enough to do so.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 27 - Alabama 30
There’s nothing on the tape that makes me think this Alabama football team is suddenly a completely different squad. They’ve played two really bad football teams in the time between their embarrassment at the hands of FSU and now. That being said, I fully expect them to play Georgia like they are the favorites to win the Super Bowl because that’s what Bama does in this series. Until they don’t.
Gage Fulford: Georgia 35 - Alabama 14
#5 Georgia will take care of business in Athens Saturday night, beating #17 Alabama 35-14 in dominant fashion. The Bulldogs’ wideouts Colbie Young, Zachariah Branch, and London Humphreys will step up in critical moments, making big plays and scoring against what is a strong Alabama secondary. On the defensive side, Georgia’s linebackers Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole will combine for 5 sacks, constantly pressuring the Tide’s backfield and setting the tone. The Bulldogs’ defense as a whole will smother Alabama’s offense, holding them to around 1-for-10 on third downs and never allowing them to find a rhythm.
Joey Walraven: Georgia 24 - Alabama 28
In the Playoff era of college football, this has become the premier matchup in the sport. Every game feels like a championship game, and quite often it literally is. Personally, I am not comfortable with picking the Dawgs over the Tide until they actually do it. They’ve beaten them once since 2007. That week, one Alabama team that lost to Florida St. is not who they are, and this is Ty Simpson’s chance to show they’re still one of the premier teams in the country. I think the Tide has a big game through the air, where Georgia showed vulnerability in defending against Tennessee. I expect the Tide to walk away with the win in a close thriller, as most of these matchups tend to be.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily