Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: How to Watch, TV Channel, and Live Stream
Here is where Georgia Bulldogs fans can tune in to watch the Dawgs take on the Crimson Tide in Athens.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for a massive showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday, as the Dawgs prepare to host Alabama in Sanford Stadium for the first time since the 2015 season. This will be the 75th all-time meeting between these two programs.
Alabama has dominated the series against the Dawgs recently, winning nine of the previous 10 matchups, including last year's 41-34 thriller in Tuscaloosa. The Bulldogs will be looking to return the favor this time around as they look for their first regular season win iver the Tide since 2007.
Both teams are heading into this week's matchup fresh off a bye week and should be extremely well rested ahead of their contest. Both the Crimson Tide and Georgia are expected to return a handful of players from injuries, including Alabama Running back Jam Miller, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the season.
With just days to go before this exciting matchup kicks off, here is where fans not traveling to Sanford Stadium can tune in to catch the Bulldogs take on the Crimson Tide.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Stream on ESPN
