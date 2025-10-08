Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers: How to Watch, TV Channel, a Live Streaming
Here is where fans can tune in to catch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are set for an exciting week seven matchup as the two teams converge on Jordan-Hare Stadium to renew their annual rivalry, better known as "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry".
Georgia has won nine of the last 10 matchups against Auburn and is currently on a historic eight-game win streak over the Tigers. As the 10th-ranked Bulldogs look to march along to another College Football Playoff birth, avoiding a loss in a hostile road environment will be crucial.
The last time these two schools faced off in Auburn was during the 2023 season, when the No.1-ranked Bulldogs were pushed to the limit by the unranked Tigers before escaping with a 27-20 victory and avoiding an upset.
According to ESPN, Georgia currently has a 64.5% chance to emerge victorious in this game, but is just a slight 3.5-point favorite according to multiple sportsbooks. The suspiciously low line has become a major worry for a handful of Bulldog fans.
With just days to go before this historic rivalry game kicks off, here is where fans not attending the matchup can tune in to see these two SEC programs play.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 11th, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)
