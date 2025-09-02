Georgia Bulldogs vs Austin Peay: Revisiting the Two Teams Last Matchup in Football
As Georgia prepares for their week two matchup against Austin Peay, here is a recap of the last meeting between these two programs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their second matchup of the 2025 college football season this week as they prepare for a home matchup against the Austin Peay Governors. This will be the second all-time matchup between these two schools in a series Georgia leads 1-0.
The last meeting between these two teams took place during the Dawgs' season opener in 2018. Georgia walked away with a 45-0 victory that afternoon and would love nothing more than to recreate their successes against the Governors this weekend.
In that 2018 matchup, the Bulldogs were led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who threw for 157 yards on just 16 attempts. Backup quarterback Justin Fields threw for 63 yards passing and added 33 on the ground. Wide receiver Demetrius Robertson was the team's leading rusher with 72 yards and a touchdown on one carry.
Like any Kirby Smart team, the Bulldogs' defense was suffocating that afternoon, holding the Governors to just 152 total yards. Austin Peay was held to less than 100 yards in both rushing and passing and averaged just 2.9 yards per pass.
The Bulldogs will look to match their impressive performance from 2018 this weekend as they host the Governors for another regular-season matchup. Kickoff for this year's contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
