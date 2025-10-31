Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators: Final Predictions & Key Analysis
Final predictions and analysis from the Georgia Bulldogs rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are just over 24 hours away from their annual rivalry matchup, as the two teams converge on Jacksonville, Florida, to take place in "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
This year's matchup has a handful of unique storylines. The Florida Gators are heading into this contest with an interim head coach, as the Gators recently announced they had dismissed Billy Napier from his head coaching duties.
In addition to a new head coach for the Gators, this will be the final year the game is played in Jacksonville, Florida, until 2028, as EverBank Stadium is set to undergo renovations. The matchup will be played in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2026 and Tampa, Florida, in 2027.
As the kickoff for this exciting rivalry nears, the crew at Bulldogs on SI has brought their final predictions and analysis for the game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 30 - Florida 17
While this rivalry game hasn't necessarily been close on the scoreboard the past decade, the games have been much closer than people give them credit for. The mass amounts of injuries and overturns Florida has experienced as of late give me the feeling that Georgia will pull away in this game late. However, the Gators are still an extremely talented roster full of playmakers that can make things difficult for the Dawgs. I think Georgia pulls away, but it might take three quarters before they do so.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 31 - Florida 20
Despite what their record says, the Gators have proven they can hang tight with just about anyone in this conference. With Billy Napier out, I expect Florida to give Georgia everything they handle. Ultimately, Georgia’s defensive adjustments and their efficiency on offense are what allows them to pull away in this one. A close game at halftime turns into another multi-score win for the Bulldogs in Jacksonville.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 34 - Florida 24
This is not a bad Florida roster despite the fact that they’ve produced losing results for several years running in this conference. All the while stacking top-12 rosters with regards to talent. I expect there to be an adjustment period in the first half due to the unknown of this Florida offense paired with a Gators defense that has played well this year. All that being said, Georgia’s overall depth wears on that Florida defense and the dawgs pull away late.