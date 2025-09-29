Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats: Broadcast Crew Announced for Week 6 matchup
The gameday broadcast crew for the Georgia Bulldogs' week six matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats has been announced.
As week five of the 2025 college football season concludes, teams in the SEC have set their sights on their next conference opponent as they look to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. One of the notable conference matchups from this week entails a contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats.
Georgia and Kentucky have faced each other annually since the 1950s, with the Bulldogs holding a commanding lead in the overall series. The Dawgs will look to continue their 15-game win streak over the Wildcats this Saturday.
Both teams are heading into this week's matchup fresh off a loss and are looking to get back in the win column and build momentum as the mid-point in the season approaches. Georgia is currently a heavy favorite to emerge victorious in this game and will be looking to restart its win streak inside of Sanford Stadium
As this week's six SEC clash moves closer, details surrounding the game have begun to be released. The latest announcement involves the TV broadcast crew that will call the game. Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Jesse Palmer will handle color commentary. Katie George will be the sideline reporter.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats' final annual matchup in their storied history will kick off at noon on Saturday, October 4th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this event will be made available on ABC/ESPN3.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily