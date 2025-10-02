Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats: Gameday Weather Forecast For Athens, Georgia
Here is what to expect from the weather for Saturday's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their fifth matchup of the 2025 season as they await the Kentucky Wildcats to travel to Sanford Stadium for a week six SEC showdown. This will be the 79th matchup between these two schools in a series the Bulldogs have dominated.
Both programs are heading into this matchup following a loss and are each looking to bounce back and return to the win column. Georgia, however, has a massive advantage in this game and is more than a 20-point favorite to emerge victorious.
For fans who are making the trip to Athens to witness this conference matchup, here is what to expect from the weather. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's contest is expected to be excellent conditions, with a high of 78° and a low of 62°. There is less than a 15% chance of rain, and there is expected to be a breeze throughout the afternoon.
Georgia and Kentucky's week six matchup is set to kick off at approximately 12 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC/ESPN3.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
