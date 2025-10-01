Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats: How to Watch, Live Stream, and TV Channel
Here is where Georgia fans can tune in to watch the Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to Athens this Saturday as they look to get back in the win column following their disappointing defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Dawgs' next opponent is the Kentucky Wildcats, a team the Dawgs have rattled off 15 consecutive wins against.
Last year's matchup between the Bulldogs and Wildcats was a nailbiter that resulted in a 13-12 Georgia victory in Lexington. The Dawgs will look to turn in a more convincing victory this weekend as they hope to begin another lengthy win streak in Sanford Stadium.
Despite this being a conference matchup, Georgia is currently a massive favorite to win this game. The Bulldogs opened as 20-point favorites and are given a 90.3% chance to win according to ESPN's metrics.
Georgia and Kentucky have played annually for more than 50 years. However, as the SEC adopts a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, the two teams' streak of playing annually will end following the 2025 season.
With just days to go before these two teams face off, here is how fans who are not traveling to Athens can watch the game.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
