Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats: Score Predictions & Final Takeaways
Final score predictions ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' week six matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their fifth game of the 2025 regular season as the team prepares to host the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens. The Bulldogs have won 15 straight against Kentucky and are looking to get back in the win column following a disappointing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last week.
With just days to go before this matchup kicks off, the staff of Bulldogs on SI has brought its final predictions for the game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 38 - Kentucky 14
The Kentucky Wildcats are about as perfect an opponent you can have for a "get-back" game after Georgia's disappointing showing last week against the Tide. The Wildcats are unable to push the ball downfield offensively and are, overall, a less talented team. I do think their defensive schematics will create some stylistic issues for Gunner Stockton and the Georgia offense, but it won't be anything the team can't overcome.
Joey Walraven: Georgia 35 - Kentucky 10
Georgia suffered a brutal loss last weekend to Alabama, and Kentucky is the perfect team to bounce back against. Their offense is the worse in the SEC on top of playing a back up QB. I expect the Dawgs to impose their will on both sides of the ball and walk out with a much needed dominant outing.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 38 - Kentucky 10
Georgia dominates Kentucky in this series, but they REALLY dominate the Wildcats inside Sanford Stadium. I look for Georgia to come out motivated and with purpose. This Kentucky offense is really struggling at the moment, and they won’t be able to run the football against Georgia. It should be a confidence-boosting football game if Gunner Stockton can successfully and explosively throw into tight zone windows.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 37 - Kentucky 14
This game is designed to help Georgia bounce back. Gunner Stockton needs to gain some confidence against zone defenses, and that’s what Kentucky runs. The defense needs to get some reps pressuring the quarterback, and Kentucky’s offensive line has certainly struggled there. It may not be a big test for the Bulldogs, but it’s the perfect game to get your confidence back. I think the Dawgs roll and are in a good spot heading into their away game against the Auburn Tigers next week.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily