Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats Will End A Five-Decade Streak in SEC Football
The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will end a streak that has lasted more than fifty years this season.
The SEC is home to some of college football's greatest traditions and numerous storied programs that have shared the field on numerous occasions to deliver some electrifying matchups. Many of these matchups have taken place annually for decades.
However, this season will mark the historic end of one of the SEC's longest-running annual matchups, as the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats' streak of playing each other annually will come to an end following the 2025 season.
Georgia and Kentucky have faced off annually since 1956 and have delivered a handful of close matchups in that time, such as last year's 13-12 finish. Georgia has dominated the overall series, with a record of 64-12-2 and has won 15 consecutive matchups over the Wildcats.
The end of this half-century streak is a result of the SEC adopting a nine-game conference schedule, beginning in the 2026 season. The conference recently released it's schedule for the coming seasons, which notably omits Georgia and Kentucky's matchup in 2026.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats will renew their rivalry during the 2027 season; however, the Dawgs will travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats. Kentucky will then travel to Athens years later for the 2029 season.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats' final annual matchup in their storied history will kick off at noon on Saturday, October 4th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this event will be made available on ABC/ESPN3.
