Georgia Bulldogs vs Marshall: Revisiting the Programs’ Last College Football Meeting
As Georgia prepares for its first matchup of the 2025 college football season, here is a recap of the last time the Bulldogs and Marshall Thundering Herd faced each other.
After a long offseason, it is finally game week in Athens, Georgia, as the Bulldogs prepare for their 2025 season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Given this will be the first meeting between these two programs in more than 20 seasons, let's take a look at how the last matchup shook out.
Marshall and Georgia last shared the field on September 18, 2004. The Bulldogs were heading into the game 2-0, fresh off an impressive win against South Carolina, and looking to continue the momentum in hopes of returning to their third straight SEC Championship game.
Marshall, on the other hand, was winless and given very little chance of upsetting the No. 3-ranked team in the country at their home stadium. Despite this, the game would prove to be much closer than anticipated.
Marshall drew first blood with a field goal drive on their opening possession, which was eventually answered by Georgia with a touchdown late in the first quarter. It would be the only touchdown scored in the entire game.
The Dawgs took a 10-3 lead at the half and secured their victory with a fourth-quarter field goal to extend their lead to 13-3. The 10-point deficit proved to be insurmountable for the Thundering Herd's offense, and the Dawgs would escape with a 10-point victory.
Georgia will look to turn in a more dominant preformance this time around as they host the Thundering Herd for their season opener of the 2025 college football season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
